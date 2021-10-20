Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $201.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

