Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,500 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after buying an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $70,306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $41,095,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,285,000 after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

