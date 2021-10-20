Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

CARR opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.