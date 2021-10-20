Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In other Jupiter Mines news, insider Priyank Thapliyal bought 1,725,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$384,763.75 ($274,831.25).

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

