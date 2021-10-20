JUST (JST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293.49 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $170.59 million and approximately $293.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

