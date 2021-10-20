Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $535.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.96. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REKR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

