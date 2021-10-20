Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,272 shares during the period. Skillz accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKLZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 98,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,566,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

