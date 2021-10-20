Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 174,195 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,195 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQ. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of IQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 176,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,998,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

