Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. KAO has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

