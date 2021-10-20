Kava 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $122.33 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $5.75 or 0.00008730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $526.02 million and approximately $122.33 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 148,137,763 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

