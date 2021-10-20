Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 28.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

