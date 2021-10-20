Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,355,632 shares of company stock worth $205,846,254. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.