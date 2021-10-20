KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in KBR were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of KBR by 17.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. 12,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,377. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

