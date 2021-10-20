Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 251,772 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $999.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.