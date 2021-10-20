KeyCorp Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.66.

NYSE CLR opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 71.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

