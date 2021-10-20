KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.76

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 255435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

