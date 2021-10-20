Kineko Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 99.7% against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $1.36 million worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00064576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00070167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00102706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.56 or 1.00155729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.20 or 0.06006191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.