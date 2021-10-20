King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 155 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 362,435 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

