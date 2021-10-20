King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 12,295 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

