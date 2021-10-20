King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.56 Million Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.06% of Graham worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 105,818 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHM. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 million, a PE ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Graham Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

