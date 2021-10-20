King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

AVY stock opened at $211.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $133.91 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.14.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

