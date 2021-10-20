King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.37 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 354,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.