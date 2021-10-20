King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after acquiring an additional 402,069 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after acquiring an additional 359,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,435,000.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -234.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

