King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 725 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,075,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,875,000 after buying an additional 33,749 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 257,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 234,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 65,009 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

TMUS opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

