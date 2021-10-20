Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

KNTE stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

