Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

