KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

