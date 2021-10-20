KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KREF stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

