KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,785,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,825,000 after acquiring an additional 165,203 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,677,000 after acquiring an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $331.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,212. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.05.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.