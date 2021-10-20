Klimatas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,721.22 and $11.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

