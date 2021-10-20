Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

