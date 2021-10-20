Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

NYSE KNX opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.