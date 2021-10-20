Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-4.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 73,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.76.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

