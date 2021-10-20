Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.