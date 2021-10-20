Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.75

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.75 and traded as low as $24.24. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 45,513 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

