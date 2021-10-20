Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €40.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €40.90 ($48.12) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

