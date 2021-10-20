Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $44.57

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $43.32. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 12,272 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 96,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

