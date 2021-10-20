Kryll Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.33 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded 111.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and $4.33 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00189573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00088915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 34,783,443 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

