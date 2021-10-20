Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.17.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.72. The company had a trading volume of 149,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,596. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.22.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

