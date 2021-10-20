Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on November 5th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.