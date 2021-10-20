Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Lamar Advertising worth $25,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.