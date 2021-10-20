Lanceria Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $843,323.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00100791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,676.80 or 1.00063864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.55 or 0.06165826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00021075 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

