Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 201.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jonestrading began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of LABP opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

