Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Sells 20,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,614,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,833,772.15.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

LAM stock opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$174.96 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

