Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS LSRCY opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

