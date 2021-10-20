Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lava Therapeutics B.V. (LVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.