Lead Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68,820.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $68,820.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00070874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00101115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,075.31 or 1.00266987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.43 or 0.06170662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021157 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.