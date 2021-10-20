Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

LEA stock opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.70.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

