Legal & General Group Plc Buys 45,343 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 296.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,343 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Progyny worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $1,353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 234.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 181.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 537,334 shares of company stock worth $30,221,268. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

