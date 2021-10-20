Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.06 Million Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,992 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Archrock worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Archrock by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Archrock by 141.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 36.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.21. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

